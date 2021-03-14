Police: DUI driver arrested after hitting cruiser in NH, fleeing scene

GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspected drunken driver was arrested early Sunday morning after hitting a state police cruiser on I-95 in Greenland, New Hampshire and attempting to flee the scene, officials said.

A trooper who had stopped a vehicle on the southbound side of the highway around 12:20 a.m. when a passing vehicle struck the driver’s side door of the cruiser and kept going, according to state police.

The vehicle was later located and stopped on Route 107 in Seabrook.

David Valle, 26, of Derry, was arrested on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol, conduct after an accident, reckless driving, and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.

He is slated to be arraigned in 10th Circuit Hampton District Court on May 20.

