SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police said speed and alcohol were factors in a violent car crash in Salem, New Hampshire on Saturday that resulted in the driver and a young girl being rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Silver Brook Road determined that a 2019 Acura RDX that had been traveling southbound had left the road and hit a house before crashing into bushes and trees, police said.

The driver and sole person in the car was taken to the hospital. Their name has not been released.

The young girl inside the home was med flighted to a Boston hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)