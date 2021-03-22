Police: DUI suspect caught in McDonald’s drive-through with 8-pack of vodka in bra

(WHDH) — A woman is facing drunken driving charges after police say she was caught in a McDonald’s drive-through lane with an eight-pack of vodka hidden in her bra.

Brandi Lynn Stanley, 31, of Florida, was arrested last week in Lady Lake on charges including driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a breath test, the Village-News reported.

Officers responding to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver at the fast-food restaurant found Stanley eating a meal behind the wheel of a yellow SUV, according to the news outlet.

Stanley reportedly smelled of alcohol and was “swaying from side to side” when she got out of her vehicle.

“Just take me home, let’s forget about this,” Stanley told a police officer, an arrest report obtained by the news outlet indicated.

An eight-pack of Deep Eddy Vodka was also found concealed in Stanley’s bra after she allegedly refused to provide a breath test, police said in the report.

Stanley has since been released on bail.

