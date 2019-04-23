Police: Duxbury break-in suspect hospitalized after ingesting array of stolen medications

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marshfield man is facing criminal charges after police say he broke into a home in Duxbury, robbed it of an array of items, and left a threatening note before overdosing on a “large quantity” of stolen prescription medications.

Officers responding to a reported burglary at a home on Acorn Street on Monday around 12:10 p.m. were greeted by a concerned individual who was worried that the suspect may still be inside, according to the Duxbury Police Department.

While conducting an investigation at the residence, police say officers spotted a man emerging from the woods and walking away from the area. The man is said to have matched the description of another man seen lurking in the neighborhood earlier by a detail officer.

The man, later identified as 32-year-old Clarke Phillips, allegedly started discarding an array of items as officers walked over to him. It was later learned that one of the items discarded was confirmed stolen from the residence and that he was in possession of jewelry taken from the home.

Phillips was also said to be carrying items linking him to a burglary at a home on Ocean Avenue in Marshfield. That incident remains under investigation.

A note left by the suspect threatening the homeowners if they called the police to report the crime was later found in the Acorn Street home.

Phillips fell ill after he was taken into custody and had to be transported to a nearby hospital. He allegedly told police that he had ingested an array of prescription medications stolen from the home as officers approached him.

Philips is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Plymouth District Court on charges including breaking and entering, larceny from a building, possession of a class E substance, receiving stolen property, larceny of drugs, and intimidation of a victim.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)