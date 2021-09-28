DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury man was arrested Tuesday after police say he fired a bullet through the wall of his neighbor’s home.

Michael Dennett, 64, is facing charges including discharging a firearm within 500 feet of an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm within 150 feet of a roadway, two counts of improper storage of a firearm, and wanton destruction of property, according to the Duxbury Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a home that was struck by gunfire on Chandler Street shortly before 12 p.m. found a bullet and a hole an exterior wall, police said.

When approached by officers who were canvassing the area for witnesses, Dennett allegedly admitted to accidentally shooting at the home.

Early dismissal at a nearby elementary school was delayed for a short time because of the incident.

There were no reported injuries.

Dennett’s firearms license has since been suspended.

It’s not clear when he’ll be called to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

