Police: Duxbury man recorded brutal Roxbury bottle beating on cellphone, stripped victim

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Duxbury man is facing criminal charges in connection with a brutal bottle attack in Roxbury on Thursday night that left a man with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man lying face down and bleeding profusely in the area of Dudley and Belden streets in Dorchester around 7 p.m. found the victim unconscious and broken glass in the immediate area, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told officers they heard the sound of a glass bottle smashing and then saw the male suspect, later identified as Walter Dagraca, 34, dragging the victim across the ground and kicking him in the head.

The witnesses further stated they saw Dagraca take off the victim’s clothing while videotaping the violent assault on his cellphone. Additional witnesses identified Dagraca, who was later taken into custody.

He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)