BOSTON (WHDH) – Police and federal investigators searched a home in East Boston’s Jeffries Point neighborhood Sunday after an early morning explosion left one man injured and sent debris flying into the street.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said the 28-year-old man inside the apartment was tinkering with explosive chemicals. Investigators found weapons and ammunition inside the home on Webster Street.

“We know there was live ammunition in there. We have live weapons and we have a lot of also air rifles,” Evans said.

Police say they do not believe there was an attempt to make a bomb, and there is no suspected link to terrorism.

“He was probably playing and experimenting with powder and chemicals, and we believe from that combustion, it blew up in his face,” he said.

The man is under police watch while he recovers in the hospital. Commissioner Evans says the man will likely face charges for possession of firearms, and police are working to see if any other charges will be added.

The FBI released a statement to 7News that said they were assisting Boston police with the investigation.

