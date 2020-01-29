Police: East Bridgewater man caught dealing MDMA, Suboxone, Xanax, Adderall

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old East Bridgewater man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught with an array of illegal drugs on Monday following an investigation involving an undercover officer.

Andrew P. Sullivan was arrested after officers executing a search warrant found 52 grams of MDMA, 97 grams of marijuana, 35 Suboxone tabs, 11 Xanax pills, and 12 Adderall pills, according to East Bridgewater police.

In a statement, East Bridgewater Police Chief Scott Allen said, “This was great work by our undercover detectives to get these harmful drugs off of our streets and to secure the warrant necessary to place the suspect under arrest.”

No additional information was immediately released.

