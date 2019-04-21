EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Bridgewater man with a suspended license to carry was allegedly found with multiple firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and 19 large capacity magazines on Friday.

James Kolozie, 31, is slated to be arraigned in Brockton District Court Monday on several charges including unlicensed sale/possession of an assault weapon, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification (FID) card or license to carry, possession of ammunition with a FID card or license to carry, improper storage of a large capacity firearm – rifle, improper storage of a firearm – handgun, and 19 counts of illegal possession of a large capacity magazine.

East Bridgewater police began investigating Kolozie around 5:30 p.m. Friday after being contacted by a special agent from the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) who was looking into the purchase of stolen firearm parts that Kolozie allegedly made online recently, police said.

Sgt. Michael McLaughlin went to Kolozie’s Central Street apartment and arrested him after discovering probable cause that Kolozie, whose license to license to carry was suspended in 2017 and his FID card expired in 2015, had illegally been in possession of ammunition at his home, according to police.

A search warrant executed at the apartment reportedly led to the discovery of a dismantled AR-15 rifle, a 1911 Colt Commander handgun, 19 large capacity magazines, several hundred rounds of ammunition of various sizes, dozens of parts to various firearms and several components for manufacturing ammunition.

Police say Kolozie may face additional federal charges.

