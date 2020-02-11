Police: 3 arrested after East Bridgewater traffic stop yields marijuana, mushrooms, thousands of dollars in cash

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men and a juvenile were arrested on Saturday afternoon after a traffic stop in East Bridgewater yielded marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and thousands of dollars in cash, officials said.

Curt Pina, 20, and Jacob Pacheco, 19, both of Bridgewater, were arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court on charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate drug laws, according to East Bridgewater Police Chief Scott Allen.

A juvenile, whose name was not released because of their age, was arraigned on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of mushrooms with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

An officer on patrol in the area of Plymouth Street around 12:20 p.m. stopped a black Ford sedan that was traveling at a high rate of speed with an obstructed license plate, Allen said.

When an officer approached the sedan, the three occupants appeared as if they were scrambling to hide something and a strong odor of marijuana was said to be coming from the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle reportedly yielded 15 ounces of marijuana, eight grams of psilocybin mushrooms, three digital scales, plastic packaging bags, multiple phones, and $3,738 in cash.

The incident remains under investigation.

