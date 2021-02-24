EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Easton man is facing multiple charges after being found in possession of items stolen from vehicles as well as a loaded AR-15 rifle and ammunition, police said.

Easton police officers searching for a vehicle that fled from a Mansfield police officer during an investigation around 2:30 a.m. located the suspect car at 75 Turnpike St. as well as the driver, 20-year-old William Molloy, discarding items from the vehicle into a trash container, according to Easton police.

Officers discovered that several of the discarded items matched those stolen from vehicles in Mansfield the week prior, police said.

Molloy was later arrested by Mansfield police on charges including receiving stolen property.

A search warrant executed at 75 Turnpike St. led to the discovery of body armor, a loaded AR-15 rifle, more than 100 rounds of ammunition, and items reported stolen from vehicle breaks that took place in Easton at the beginning of the month, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Molloy Wednesday and he was taken into custody by Easton police detectives and members of the state police Fugitive Apprehension Team.

He now faces charge of possession of a large capacity firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without a license, improper storage of a large capacity firearm, and improper storage of ammunition.

Molloy is slated to be arraigned in Taunton District Court.

