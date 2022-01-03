(WHDH) — An elderly man was found murdered in his bed last week after his visually-impaired wife called police to report him missing, authorities said.

Deputies responding to a report of a missing person at a home in Natchitoches, Louisiana, on the evening of Dec. 29 spoke with a woman who said she had not heard from her husband, 76-year-old William Robert Lang, in more than a day, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

As deputies questioned the woman, they noticed all of Lang’s vehicles parked at the residence and spotted a broken window on the home.

Lang was later found shot to death in his bed, the sheriff’s office said. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

His cause of death has since been ruled a homicide.

In a statement, Sheriff Stuart Wright said, “Our investigators are working tirelessly in an effort to arrest the individual or individuals involved in the murder of Mr. Lang.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)