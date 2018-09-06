Police: Elderly woman in wheelchair seriously injured in suspected Cambridge hit-and-run

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly woman in a wheelchair was seriously injured Thursday when she was struck by a suspected hit-and-run driver in Cambridge, officials said.

Officers responding to a driveway at 150 Erie St. for a report of a possible hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian around 12 p.m. found a woman on the ground, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage in the area and looking into the possibility of a white Infinity SUV being involved.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News for updates on-air an online.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)