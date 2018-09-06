Police: Elderly woman pushing walker killed in Cambridge hit-and-run

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly woman who was pushing a wheeled walker when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Cambridge Thursday has died, police said.

Officers responding to a driveway at 150 Erie St. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian around 12 p.m. found an 80-year-old woman on the ground, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Cambridge Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage in the area and are looking for a white Infinity SUV in connection with the incident.

The incident is being investigated by state troopers assigned to Ryan’s Office, Cambridge police, and members of the Massachusetts State Police CARS and Crime Scene Services units.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates on-air an online.

State troopers have just arrived at the scene of a hit and run crash, which caused fatal injuries to a woman in a wheelchair, on Erie Street in Cambridge. Police are reviewing surveillance camera footage from area properties. Police are looking for a white infinity SUV. pic.twitter.com/w21MAJ3hDn — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) September 6, 2018

