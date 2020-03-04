Police: Elderly woman struck by pickup in Cambridge succumbs to serious injuries

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly woman who was struck by a pickup truck while crossing the street in Cambridge on Sunday morning has succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on the westbound side of Memorial Drive around 8:15 a.m. found Juzhen Feng, 74, trapped under a parked vehicle and suffering from serious injuries after she was struck by a 2019 Ford F150, according to a release issued by the Massachusetts State Police.

Feng was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital where she later died.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Feng walked into the travel lane from between two parked cars and directly in front of the truck, police said.

The 48-year-old Medford man who was behind the wheel of the pickup stayed on the scene and was not injured.

Memorial Drive was closed for nearly two hours while crews worked to investigate the accident.

State police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s office is investigating this incident.

