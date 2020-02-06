Police: Elementary school teaching assistant sold fentanyl to teen who died of overdose

(WHDH) — An elementary school teaching assistant is facing a slew of drug charges after she allegedly sold fentanyl to a teenager who later died of a drug overdose, authorities said.

Marina Deetz, 20, of New Port Richey, Florida, was arrested this week on charges including possession of heroin, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia, according to a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit.

Deetz, a teaching assistant at Moon Lake Elementary, sold fentanyl to a pair of teenagers, one of whom later died of an overdose, the affidavit stated. A witness to the alleged drug transaction told police that Deetz was given cash and cocaine in exchange for the fentanyl.

Authorities say Deetz proceeded to cut the fentanyl into lines before snorting it with the victim and witness. Investigators later found a blue straw in her home, which reportedly tested positive for the drug.

A search of Deetz’s apartment is said to have yielded a black rubber container of heroin that was stashed in a bedroom closet.

During an interview with detectives, Deetz allegedly admitted to using drugs but denied selling fentanyl to the victim and witness.

The victim’s name has not been released.

