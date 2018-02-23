ROCHESTER, MA (WHDH) — A Massachusetts pet owner is facing animal cruelty charges after two badly neglected dogs were rescued from a home covered in filth. The dogs are now being cared for by the Animal Rescue League thanks to a quick-thinking utility worker.

Two-year-old Bentley and nine-year-old Ace were found severely dehydrated and emaciated inside a Rochester home on Wednesday when an Eversource worker came to shut off the power. The worker heard the dogs crying and called police.

“He weighed about 20 pounds and according to his veterinarian records from just about a year ago he weighed 50,” said Mike Defina, of ARL Boston.

Authorities said the floors in the home were covered with piles of dog feces and urine. They said there was no furniture and no food or water for the dogs. A quarter-filled bag of dog food was spotted out of reach on a counter.

“We could definitely notice the small from outside,” Police Sgt. Robert Small said. “They were locked indoors.”

Animal control responded to the home and seized the dogs so they could receive immediate care at a shelter in Brewster.

“The owner did cooperate and sign them over voluntarily,” Small said.

The 33-year-old dog owner told police that he lost his job and was having trouble paying rent and caring for his animals.

“We charged the owner with cruelty to animals, two counts, which is a pretty serious charge,” Small said. “It’s just unfortunate that he had not reached out for help.”

Bentley and Ace will be cared and fed before being put up for adoption within the next few weeks.

