Police: Employee fended off suspect who tried robbing NH store

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An employee of a Manchester, New Hampshire store fended off a would-be robber Wednesday, police say.

Officers responding to Shop, Drop, and Dry at 399 Dubuque St. about 6:45 p.m. for a report of an attempted robbery spoke with the clerk and he reported the suspect tried to get into the register, but he was able to fight him off, according to Manchester police.

There was no weapon shown and there were no injuries sustained during the incident, police say.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s/early 30s, about 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with short, black hair and a black beard, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, and a green camouflage colored face mask.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-792-5500.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)