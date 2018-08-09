Police: Employee of Connecticut car dealership stole money from sales

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — An employee of a Connecticut car dealership has been charged with stealing nearly $16,000 from the business.

Westport police say 46-year-old Ivo Ivanov has been charged with two counts of third-degree larceny. The Greenwich Time reports that police responded to Honda of Westport in July for reports of cash being taken from the business.

Officials say two customers made deposits toward vehicles — and both transactions were handled by Ivanov. But the deposit money was never received by management.

Ivanov, of Greenwich, turned himself in on Aug. 3 after police approved an arrest warrant.

Police say $15,900 was taken in total — $6,000 the first time and $9,900 the second time.

No lawyer was listed for Ivanov in online court records.