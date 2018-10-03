BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A call about an active shooter inside Bourne Middle School Wednesday turned out to be a hoax, according to police.

An employee reportedly contacted the Bourne Police Department after they received a call from someone claiming to be an active shooter inside the school just after 11 a.m.

Officers responding to the scene learned that the call was fake and no students were in danger, police said.

Police believe this was a hoax aimed at eliciting a large police response, also known as swatting.

The department is actively investigating the call’s source.

