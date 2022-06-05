BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one individual was transported to a local hospital after a gunfight in the area of High and Pearl Street in Boston Sunday morning, according to Boston police.

Police responded to the area shortly after 3 a.m. after an initial fight led to shots being fired, according to Boston police. Authorities found bullet casings in the street upon arrival at the scene.

One individual was later transported to the hospital, according to an EMS spokesperson.

While specifics of the injury were not divulged, it is not said to be a gunshot, an EMS spokesperson was able to confirm.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

