MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police returned to a Manchester, New Hampshire house Saturday where 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery was last seen in 2019 and concluded their search Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement members brought new equipment to the home on Gilford Street, including a ground heater. Dozens of investigators could be seen digging in the yard for hours.

They have not said whether anything was found during their search.

Harmony’s biological mother, Crystal Sorey, called the police in November and said she had been trying to find her daughter for months.

Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, had custody of her at the time of her disappearance, and last week he was arrested on charges of assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and interfering with custody.

Kayla Montgomery, Harmony’s stepmother, is also facing a welfare fraud charge for allegedly receiving Harmony’s food stamp benefits after she disappeared.

Business groups and other organizations have offered nearly $100,000 in reward money for any information leading to Harmony being found.

Anyone with information regarding Harmony is asked to call the Manchester police’s dedicated tip line at 603-203-6060.

