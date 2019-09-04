Police: Erratic driver arrested after traffic stop on Cape yields syringes, cocaine, fentanyl

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hyannis man who was stopped for driving erratically through Yarmouth was arrested when officers found syringes, cocaine, and fentanyl in his pickup truck on Tuesday night, officials said.

Christopher Weigert, 44, was slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Barnstable District Court on charges including fentanyl and cocaine possession, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

Police say an officer on patrol in the area of Old Main Street stopped Weigert’s red GMC Sierra for erratic operation around 6:15 p.m.

After the officer observed syringes in plain view on the center console, a subsequent search of his truck is said to have yielded empty baggies that were scattered on the floor, in addition to two small baggies of cocaine and fentanyl.

Weigert was arrested and later released on $40 bail.

