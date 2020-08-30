Police: Erratic driver wanted on outstanding warrants arrested in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted on outstanding warrants, including armed assault to murder, was arrested early Saturday morning in Worcester, police said.

An officer patrolling King Street around 3 a.m. saw the suspect, Eleuterio Draughn, in an Infiniti sedan driving erratically, police said.

Draughn passed several stop signs without stopping and sped up when the officer activated his lights, police said.

After crashing his vehicle into a sign and fence on Chandler Street, police say Draughn got out of his vehicle, jumped over a fence and got away.

Officers were called to the scene to assist and established a perimeter. Draughn was eventually located on Austin Street and identified as a suspect wanted for armed assault to murder, use of a firearm in a felony and other serious charges, police said.

Draughn was taken into custody and was additionally charged with failure to stop, operating to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, police said.

Draughn is also facing possession of a class B substance after police say they found what appeared to be cocaine on him during the arrest. He will also be cited for four stop sign violations and speeding.

