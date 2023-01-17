BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have established a dedicated tip line as the search for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield continues.

Massachusetts State Police cruisers were seen Tuesday lining the side of a road near Routes 9 and 148 as troopers, K9 units and the MSP Air Wing took part in the search for Brittany Tee, who was last sighted on Jan. 10.

For the past few days, the Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Tee, a Brookfield resident who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m.

Officials have been searching the area immediately outside the home and around Main and Limerick streets, with ATVs and a helicopter actively scanning the woods throughout the morning and early afternoon.

The search area increased from a two to three-mile radius going into Tuesday, according to officials with the DA’s office, who have also said no foul play is suspected as the investigation continues.

Search for Brittany Tee, missing since 1/10, has resumed in woods and along Rts 9 & 148 in Brookfield. MSP Special Emergency Response Team, K9, & Air Wing, along w/Brookfield PD, @MAEnviroPolice & @MassDCR deployed. Anyone w/info about Ms. Tee or sees her, pls call 508-867-5570. pic.twitter.com/srBMIGJ5A3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 17, 2023

A friend of Tee’s said the 35-year-old’s boyfriend has been cooperating with police throughout the operation.

“She loves her family and would never do this to them – this is completely out of character,” Matti Sjoblom told 7NEWS.

Officials ask residents with home security cameras or outdoor structures in the area to check them for anything out of the ordinary, especially those who live by Maple or Main Street.

Tee is described as being 5’6” and weighing 120 pounds, as well as having brown hair and blue eyes. Police believe she was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and work boots at the time.

At a news conference on Monday, officials said Tee was reported missing to local police late Thursday night on Jan. 12 and that a number of leads were investigated shortly afterwards. Information gathered from those leads have since led to the search areas authorities continue to focus on, according to the district attorney.

“What we really want to make sure is that anyone that has any video at all, and a lot of people have come forward – it’s been very helpful,” District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said at the conference. “If it doesn’t lead us somewhere, it helps us to eliminate different things that can help us go into the right direction. But check your garages, check your sheds – if you’ve got a hunting blind, check that, too.”

Early also said Tee was believed to have had her phone on her at the time she was last seen, and that state and local police were actively working with Apple and Facebook to obtain electronic evidence that might assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information about Tee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the State Police Troop C Headquarters at 508-829-8326 or the Brookfield Police at 508-867-5570.

Those interested in using the dedicated tip line can call 508-453-7589.

Investigators have established a dedicated Tip Line for info about Brittany Tee, 35, who has been missing from her #Brookfield home since 1/10. Our search by ground and air units and interviews by detectives continue. Please call 508-453-7589 if you have info or have seen her. pic.twitter.com/UL2gOAhh29 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 17, 2023

