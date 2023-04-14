PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Police are investigating after someone broke into a trailer containing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of dimes in Northeast Philadelphia.

The discovery was made around 6 a.m. Thursday in a Walmart parking lot on the 4300 block of Byberry Road.

Police on the scene say an estimated one million dimes, worth $100,000, were stolen.

A total of $750,000 worth of dimes were in the truck, police said.

Dimes were found scattered from the Walmart parking lot to Woodhaven Road.

Action News has learned the truck driver picked up the dimes from the Philadelphia Mint on Wednesday, but then went home to get some sleep before a long drive to Florida.

So, the truck driver parked the big rig in the Walmart parking lot.

When he came back Thursday morning he found the trailer door was open.

“They were trying to cross-load the dimes into other things. There are dimes all over the parking lot,” said Capt. Jack Ryan of Northeast Detectives.

It’s not known if the thief or thieves knew what was inside. Northeast Detectives say it’s not unusual for thieves to break into trailers just to see what they can find.

There are cameras in the parking lot and investigators are working on a suspect description.

Sources tell Action News that SWAT officers were called to the scene to help block entrances.

