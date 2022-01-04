SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have evacuated a Market Basket in Seabrook, New Hampshire amid an investigation into a suspicious device on Tuesday.

Most of the parking lot at the Southgate Plaza on Lafayette Road could be seen roped off as an emergency crew member appeared to investigate the device.

People are asked to avoid the area.

No additional information has been released.

