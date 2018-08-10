Police: Everett man caught stealing mountain bikes from NH garage

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An Everett, Massachusetts, man is facing charges after police say he was caught stealing a pair of valuable mountain bikes out of a garage at a home in New Hampshire early Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a home on Ash Street for a reported theft about 1:15 a.m. found a man hiding in the bushes who attempted to flee the scene, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police were told by a resident that the man, later identified as 41-year-old Jeffrey Beaulieu, had stolen two Schwinn mountain bikes worth about $700 from their garage.

Beaulieu allegedly took off on foot when an officer attempted to question him. He was tracked down by a K9 officer a short while later and taken into custody.

The bikes were recovered on the lawn outside of Maple Leaf Health Care, according to police.

Beaulieu is charged with theft by unauthorized taking, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and an electronic bench warrant. He was slated to appear in the 9th Circuit Court on Friday.

