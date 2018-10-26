Police: Everett teen charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to murder

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett 16-year-old is facing serious charges, including kidnapping, assault with intent to murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with an incident earlier this week, police say.

The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was treated and is recovering, according to a messaged posted Friday on the Everett Police Department’s Facebook page.

“I commend the Everett Police for their quick work in arresting the individual responsible for this vicious act and hope he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim and their family,” Everett Mayor Carlo Demaria said.

The incident remains under investigation.

