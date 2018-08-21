Police: NFL lineman threatened to shoot employees at funeral home

(WHDH) — Free agent NFL lineman Richie Incognito is facing several charges after police say he threatened to shoot employees at a funeral home in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Monday.

Officers responding to Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary for a disorderly conduct call around 3:30 p.m. learned that Incognito, 35, had grown upset with staff, began to damage property inside the business and shout at employees, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

On multiple occasions, police say Incognito threatened to retrieve guns from his vehicle and return to shoot the employees.

Incognito, a former member of the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, was arrested and held on misdemeanor charges of threats and disorderly conduct.

No additional details were available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)