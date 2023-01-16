BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are expanding their search efforts for a 35-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 10, as officials ask residents with outdoor structures in the area to check them for anything out of the ordinary.

For the past few days, the Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Brittany Tee, a Brookfield resident who was last seen leaving a residence in her town nearly a week ago.

Tee’s best friend said she was leaving her boyfriend’s house on foot when she was last seen around 8:30 p.m. She said Tee’s boyfriend is cooperating with police.

Tee is described as being 5’6” and weighing 120 pounds, as well as having brown hair and blue eyes. Police believe she was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and work boots at the time.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, police said the expanded radius will go into effect as investigators resume a ground search for the 35-year-old on Tuesday.

Officials said Tee was reported missing to local police late Thursday night on Jan. 12 and that a number of leads were investigated shortly afterwards. Information gathered from those leads have since led to the search areas authorities continue to focus on, according to the district attorney.

“What we really want to make sure is that anyone that has any video at all, and a lot of people have come forward – it’s been very helpful,” said Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. at the conference. “If it doesn’t lead us somewhere, it helps us to eliminate different things that can help us go into the right direction. But check your garages, check your sheds – if you’ve got a hunting barn, check that, too.”

Early also said Tee was believed to have had her phone on her at the time she was last seen, and that state and local police were actively working with Apple and Facebook to obtain electronic evidence that might assist in the investigation.

The district attorney also expressed hope that the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing would be part of Tuesday’s search. Exact coordinates on the newly expanded search radius were not announced.

Anyone with information about Tee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the State Police Troop C Headquarters at 508-829-8326 or the Brookfield Police at 508-867-5570.

