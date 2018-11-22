Police expect more shoppers than parking spots at Wrentham Outlets

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Early birds are seeking out parking spots at the Wrentham Outlets, awaiting the opening of the stores.

“Just wait it out. I have my Michelle Obama’s book in my car that I’m going to read, and wait for the lines to open up,” one early bird shopper said.

With police preparing for more shoppers than parking spots, businesses are expecting quite the rush.

“It’s excellent, it’s deals,” another shopper said. “You’ll see something that’s like $200, you’ll get it for like $80 tonight.”

Police expect about 50,000 shoppers over the next three days. Officers have blocked off the side roads and back routes, forcing the hustle and bustle into a line and keeping it away from the grateful people who live nearby.

“There’s roadblocks and police officers who will be there until Sunday evening, straight through,” Wrentham Police Chief William McGrath said.

Shoppers say the crowds and cold temperatures are all part of the tradition.

“I’ve done it my entire life, so it’s what I look forward to every year,” a shopper said. “This is my holiday this weekend.”

