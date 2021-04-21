TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who police referred to as “extremely aggressive” allegedly physically assaulted a firefighter in Tewksbury, Massachusetts on Sunday.

Officers responding to a call from a citizen who said that they had been attacked in the area of Rogers Road met with an “extremely aggressive” man, identified as Josh Macintosh, 29, of Hudson, N.H., who had physically assaulted a Tewksbury firefighter, according to Tewksbury police.

Macintosh was placed into custody and arraigned in Lowell District Court on Tuesday.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)