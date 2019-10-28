Police: Facebook message threatening school posted by vengeful relative of account holder

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a Facebook message about a possible threat to a high school was posted by the relative of an “unwitting” account holder and appears to be an act of revenge.

Concord police said they became aware of the message directed at Concord High School on Sunday. It involved a possible shooting. Police found all involved and “feel confident that no credible threat exists.”

Police said the relative gained access to the account holder’s site and posted a message that was easily interpreted as threatening to school safety. They said “revenge between the suspect and the unwitting account holder appears to be the motive for this incident.” They said criminal charges are possible.

School was in session Monday and additional police were on hand as a precaution.

