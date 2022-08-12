TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fairhaven man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of break-ins, according to a statement from the Tewksbury Police Department.

John Mueller, 36, is facing charges of breaking and entering, larceny from a building, larceny of a motor vehicle, vandalizing property, breaking and entering into a boat or vehicle, and attempting to burn a building, the Tewksbury police said in a statement.

According to Tewksbury Police, officers responded to a report of a break-in on Lorum Street shortly before 3:00 p.m. on August 8. An initial investigation revealed that multiple tools and items had been stolen from the building.

Further investigations also revealed that other businesses in the vicinity had been burglarized, a truck was stolen and several small fires were lit in a local building. Video evidence prompted officers to identify Mueller as the suspect, according to the statement.

Mueller was brought into custody on August 11 after officers learned that the Fairhaven man was in contact with law-enforcement agencies in Plymouth County for an unrelated matter.

The stolen truck was recovered earlier this week.

Mueller is expected to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Friday.

