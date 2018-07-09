Police: Fairhaven man kicked, dragged, burned young dog

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fairhaven man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he abused and burned his one-and-a-half-year-old dog with a hot poker.

Officers responding on June 18 to a home on Morton Street for a report of a man who was beating his pet found a female Portuguese water dog showing signs of abuse, according to the Fairhaven Police Department.

Investigators say they learned that Paulo Raposo, 18, had frequently kicked, dragged and burned his dog, Bella. Raposo was later charged with cruelty to animals.

Fairhaven Animal Control officers removed Bella from the home and she was taken to a local veterinary hospital for examination, where police say doctors confirmed that the burns on the dog were consistent with being deliberate in nature.

During the investigation, it was determined that Raposo would be charged and a criminal complaint was filed Monday, according to police.

Bella will remain in the care and custody of town officials until further notice.

Raposo is slated to appear in Third District Court in August.

