Police: Fairhaven man killed in Dartmouth crash

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Dartmouth on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a single vehicle crash in the area of Old Fall River Road at 11:13 p.m. found a 2002 Jeep Wrangler at the scene, according to police.

A passenger in the vehicle, Alex Paulino, 25, of Fairhaven, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver and a second passenger were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, officials saod.

No additional information was immediately released.

