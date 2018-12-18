Police: Fall River man busted with large stash of fentanyl, cash

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man is facing a slew of serious drug charges after authorities say he was busted with a large stash of fentanyl and cash in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

Detectives investigating drug activity in the town stopped 22-year-old Cary Pacheco Jr. and seized about 30 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $7,500, as well as more than $2,000 in cash, according to the Dartmouth Police Department.

Pacheco is charged with trafficking fentanyl, three counts of distributing fentanyl, and three counts of conspiracy to violate drug laws.

It’s not clear when Pacheco will be called to court.

