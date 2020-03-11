Police: Fall River man caught with illegal loaded gun in fanny pack, hollow-point bullets

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man is facing criminal charges after state police say he was caught with a loaded gun and hollow-point bullets during a traffic stop in Taunton on Tuesday night.

Troopers who stopped a 2002 Toyota Avalon for committing motor vehicle violations noticed the rear passenger, Kristian Cruz, 21, was acting nervous and slow to answer questions, according to state police.

Out of fear for their safety, the troopers searched a fanny pack that was strapped over his left shoulder and allegedly found a gray Taurus Millenium PT 145 .45-caliber handgun with a fully loaded magazine with 10 rounds of hollow-point ammunition, and a high-capacity feeding device that contained twelve rounds of .45-caliber ammunition.

After determining that Cruz did not have a license to carry a firearm in Massachusetts, he was arrested on charges of possessing a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possessing a high-capacity feeding device, possessing ammunition without an FID card, and receiving stolen property.

He is due to be arraigned Wednesday in Taunton District Court.

