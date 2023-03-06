FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man is facing charges after allegedly bringing a loaded gun into a children’s trampoline park, according to police.

Officers responded to a call Saturday from a customer inside the trampoline park who saw someone with a gun.

Police say once the suspect saw officers, he tried to give a bag to another person before throwing it in the trash.

Police later found the bag and say a loaded handgun was inside.

The suspect is currently on probation for his involvement in a 2010 shooting.

