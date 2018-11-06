Police: Fall River man led officers on foot chase after driving on sidewalk, nearly slamming into cruiser

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man who drove on the sidewalk and nearly slammed into a police cruiser during a destructive drive through the city was arrested Tuesday morning after abandoning his car and leading officers on a foot chase, officials said.

Officers responding to a McDonald’s parking lot on President Avenue for a call from a concerned citizen who stated that they had seen a man enter a green Mercury Mountaineer with a gun in hand observed the SUV driving on Quequechan Street, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Three police cruisers tried to stop the SUV but police said 40-year-old Kristopher Ferreira drove up on the sidewalk to avoid being stopped, sparking a pursuit toward Pleasant Street.

During the chase, Ferreira allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road while disobeying traffic signs, nearly crashing head-on into a cruiser.

Ferreira’s SUV became disabled near County Street when police said he mounted the curb and sidewalk. Ferreira, along with an unidentified suspect, then took off on foot.

Ferreira was taken into custody a short while later in a nearby backyard but the second suspect was not apprehended, police said. A replica pellet pistol was said to be found nearby.

Two women in the vehicle were detained and questioned as part of the investigation. The vehicle was seized and towed to the Fall River Police Department.

Ferreira is facing numerous charges including, disturbing the peace while armed, failure to stop for police, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

