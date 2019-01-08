DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man who was seriously injured after crashing a stolen SUV in Dartmouth on Monday is facing charges, police said.

Officers responding to the area of 671 State Rd. found that a 2000 Ford Excursion had rolled over and the injured driver, 35-year-old John Berube, was lying on the ground near the SUV just before 8 p.m., according to police. He was transported to a local hospital.

He faces charges in Dartmouth, as well as New Bedford after police say the stolen vehicle was involved in an earlier incident in that city.

Authorities shut down Route 6 in both directions as the Dartmouth Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated.

