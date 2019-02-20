FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up the city and kill an employment agency receptionist.

A woman came into the Fall River Police Department Headquarters around 2:30 p.m. Monday to file a complaint against 31-year-old Joseph Anctil, alleging that he had posted on social media threats toward her and the city.

The threats included making bombs, blowing up a former employer, blowing up the city car by car, buying a gun, and killing the receptionist at the employment agency that hired him and fired him two weeks later, according to police.

Anctil allegedly said he would go to the woman’s place of work because he knew she worked alone, would walk in, lock the door and strangle her in the back room.

He also named a specific city business and threatened to blow it up, police said.

Officers took Anctil into custody at his residence on Plain Street after viewing the social media posts.

He was charged with stalking and terroristic threats.

