Police: Fall River man threw 82-year-old wearing Trump hat to the ground, violently kicked him

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after police say he violently attacked an 82-year-old man who was wearing a Trump hat and holding a sign about the president in Fall River on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of an elderly man who had been targeted and assaulted for his political views met with the 82-year-old who said he had been standing on the grass area of the rotary at North Main Street and Airport Road while holding a sign about President Donald Trump when a man, later identified as 27-year-old Aidan Courtright, of Fall River, put his car in park, exited his vehicle and screamed at the victim to “Give me the (expletive) sign),” according to Fall River police.

Courtright then allegedly grabbed the sign out of the victim’s hands, ripped it in half and threw it on the ground.

He then grabbed the victim by his shirt, knocked his Trump hat off, and threw the elderly man to the ground, police said.

Courtright allegedly proceeded to kick the victim in his ribs and legs while wearing leather-pointed shoes.

He then got back in his vehicle and drove off, police said.

The victim stated that he believed that he was targeted and attacked because of his political beliefs.

Two independent witnesses observed the attack and reportedly corroborated the victim’s version of the events.

The victim, who police say had visible bruising on his lower back, was transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.

Courtright was contacted by police and later turned himself over to authorities at the Fall River police station.

He is facing multiple charges, including civil rights violation with injury, assault and battery on person over 60, vandalism of personal property, and assault and Battery with dangerous weapon.

