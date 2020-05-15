Police: Fall River men arrested after detectives seize more than 100 bags of fentanyl, several ‘large stacks of cash’

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of Fall River men are facing criminal charges after police say detectives seized more than 100 bags of fentanyl and several “large stacks of cash” during a raid on an apartment earlier this week.

Detectives conducting surveillance outside an apartment building at 143 Jencks St. detained a woman as she exited a home where two wanted drug suspects were believed to be staying, according to the Fall River Police Department. Authorities then entered the building and made their way to the third floor, where they heard a chair being moved across the floor followed by heavy footsteps walking away from the door.

Upon entering the apartment, police say detectives caught 41-year-old Elton Vultao dumping 70 pink glassine bags of fentanyl down a staircase. Edward Botelho, 42, was said to be found hiding behind a bathroom door next to a trash can filled with 25 bags of the drug.

Vultao is said to have had stacks of cash totaling more than $38,000 stashed in his bedroom. Police say detectives also found a safe and banker’s bag packed with about stacks of cash. An additional $9,000 was reportedly found in his pocket, along with seven grams fentanyl.

In total, police say detectives seized $100,000 in cash, 118 doses of fentanyl, a bottle of Mannitol, three scales, and an array of drug packaging paraphernalia.

Vultao and Botelho are both facing a charge of possession of a class A substance with intent to distribute.

The woman who was detained was not charged.

An investigation is ongoing.

