Police: Fall River men facing charges after botched drug deal leads to eruption of gunfire

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Fall River men are facing criminal charges after a botched marijuana sale ended with an eruption of gunfire in broad daylight on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired and a man with puffy hair running from the area of Washington Street around 8:40 a.m. encountered 56-year-old Hugan Thompson, whose vehicle was parked across from the Untouchable Kutz barbershop, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Thompson was then identified as the shooter and he was found to be in possession of a .40 caliber firearm with a full ten round magazine and an empty magazine, although he did provide a license to carry in Massachusetts, police said.

Officers walking a beat in the area of South Main and Columbia streets later arrested 22-year-old Kenneth Smart, who police said fit the description of the individual witnesses saw running from the scene of the shooting. Smart was reportedly found to be in possession of a BB gun, a hunting knife, and empty nip bottles.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Thompson had arranged to sell marijuana to Smart, but Smart allegedly stated, “This is a robbery.” When Thompson noticed Smart was holding what appeared to be a gun inside a backpack, he drew a weapon from his waistband and fired ten rounds as Smart fled, according to police.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

Thompson has been charged with discharging a firearm near a dwelling, assault by means of discharging a firearm, and possession to distribute drugs.

Smart is facing a charge of armed robbery.

It’s not clear when Thompson and Smart will be called to court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)