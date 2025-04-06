FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River police officer is facing criminal charges after he was arrested as part of a child sex sting conducted by the Boston Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit late Friday night.

Police allege Fall River Police Officer Mitchell Walsh thought he as talking with with a 15-year-old but was actually talking to an undercover officer prior to his arrest in Charlestown.

In their report, police detail concerning text messages Walsh is alleged of sending..

“During the text conversation with Walsh, UC2 (Undercover Officer Two) posed as a (15)year-old child. The above-referenced text conversation began six (6) weeks ago.”

“During the text conversation, Walsh made several phone calls via FaceTime with UC2 in which he discussed bringing cocaine, a bottle of Tito’s vodka, and nips.”

But when he arrived in Charlestown, a police officer knocked on the window of his vehicle and placed him under arrest.

Walsh is now facing multiple charges and is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

