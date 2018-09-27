Police: Fall River students taken to hospital after bus operated erratically

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Fall River were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after an incident involving a school bus that had been seen driving erratically on Thursday, police say.

Officers responding to multiple reports of a school bus operating erratically about 4 p.m. located the bus parked on the side of the road at the intersection of King Phillip and Turtle streets, according to Fall River police.

Police said students on the bus were from the Argosy Charter School and there was no indication of any motor vehicle crash involving the bus.

A preliminary investigation revealed that several of the children onboard were complaining of minor injuries and were subsequently taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Police say the operator of the bus was brought to the Fall River Police Department for questioning and the investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

