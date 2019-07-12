Police: Fall River woman arrested on meth trafficking charges

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police arrested a woman on Thursday who is accused of trafficking over 350 grams of methamphetamine.

Officers executed a search warrant after learning that Heather Gilchrest-Dawson, 43, of Fall River, was traveling to Massachusetts from Arizona with a large amount of narcotics, according to Fall River police.

Investigators observed Gilchrest-Dawson exit a Grayhound bus in Providence with a white duffle bag and a blue backpack, and carry out a conversation on a cellphone, police say.

A short time later, Gilchrest-Dawson got into a gray Nissan, believed to be an Uber, which drove to Seekonk, where it was stopped by local police.

Gilchrest-Dawson was told to step out of the vehicle and a K-9 officer indicated there may be drugs inside her blue backpack.

Officers found a box containing 357 grams of methamphetamine.

Gilchrest-Dawson is now facing a charge of trafficking drugs over 200 grams.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)