Police: Falmouth man arrested after cocaine, cash found in his home

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Falmouth man was arrested on drug charges Friday after a search of his home revealed cocaine and cash, police said.

Brian L. Costa was arrested about 9 a.m. after officers executing a search warrant at his Clark Street home found 14 grams of cocaine valued at about $2,000, materials used to package illegal drugs, digital scales, and $920 in cash, according to Falmouth police.

Costa is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Falmouth District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)